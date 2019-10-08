Royal Mail casual Christmas jobs: Where you can work, how you can apply and how much you'll be paid

At Royal Mail, Christmas is the busiest time of year.

With so many parcels and letters coming through the warehouse doors, it’s no surprise that they need a few thousand extra helping hands to get everything where it needs to go at Christmas.

Do you fancy some temporary work over Christmas?

That’s why, every year, they hire temporary mail centre workers from all different walks of life to help deliver Christmas across the UK.

There's a mix of full and part time positions available, and a range of early, late and night shifts from early November through until the New Year.

The Royal Mail are currently looking for Christmas casuals at the Preston and Warrington Mail Centres.

Pay Rates

You can expect to be paid £9.50 per hour for day work, to £11.21 per hour for nights.

Each of the mail centres offer a range of shifts, so finding something that suits you should be simple.

At Preston, the typical shifts available are earlies (0600 – 1400) and lates (1400 – 2200), while at Warrington the shifts available are earlies (0600 – 1400), lates (1400 – 2200) and nights (2200 – 0600).

There may also be part time shifts available

What they look for

You should enjoy working to tight deadlines in a fast paced environment, be proactive and focused.

They look for you to be flexible and adaptable to work on various tasks during a shift, and be able to push trolleys (up to 250kgs) and stand for long periods.

No previous experience is needed, but if you do have experience in warehouse or sorting work, with the likes of Amazon or another distribution company, then that's a bonus.

What does the assessment process look like and how long will it take?

After filling out your online application you will then be invited to a registration event at or near your preferred location.

There is no formal assessment or interview, but you will have to provide proof of identification, right to work in the UK, address and National Insurance Number, as well as a copy of your online application form for our document checkers to review.

This process should take no long than an hour, however the events do get busy so please be patient. If all is in order then you will be provisionally offered a job on the day, on the provision that you pass our security checks.

How to apply

You can apply for jobs at the Royal Mail website or click here.

Whether you are looking for a little extra money for Christmas or a flexible, diverse environment to work in, a temporary Christmas job could be just right for you.