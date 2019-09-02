Royal Mail are hiring casual Christmas workers at their Preston Mail Centre

Have your say

Royal Mail is on the lookout for Christmas Casuals a little earlier than usual at its Preston Mail Centre, to help with the expected increase in parcels and letters during the festivities.

The job roles available include; unloading mail from vans, moving large volumes of mail around in trolleys and sorting parcels and letters.

Here is everything you need to know:

Where is the jobs based?

The vacancies are available at Royal Mail's Preston Mail Centre (4 Pittman Way, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9GG)

What are the shift times available?

The mail centre offers a range of shifts during the week and at weekends, however, typical shifts are: earlies, 6am until 2pm, and lates, 2pm until 10pm.

There may also be part time shifts available If you are unable to work full-time.

How much do the jobs pay?



The rate of pay is £9.50 per hour for day shifts, and £11.21 per hour for nights.