Rock FM leaves its city HQ and will no longer broadcast from Preston

Preston-based Rock FM is leaving its city HQ and will move its only remaining broadcasters to Manchester.

The station, which has broadcast from the city since 1990, will move its sales team to a new office, while its breakfast show presenters will relocate to Castle Quay in Manchester.

Rock FM will be moving its remaining broadcast team to Manchester from the end of February

Rock FM is currently based on St Paul's Square and will move at the end of February.

The building is no longer considered "fit for purpose" by the station.

Around 25 sales and support staff will move to its new city centre location, which is yet to be announced.

Graham Bryce, Group Managing Director for the Hits Radio Brand Network, said “We are working to bring better and more vibrant working environments for our teams.

“With the current Rock FM building in Preston in need of repair, we felt the time was right to look for new modern office accommodation for our staff there, while allowing our broadcast team to benefit from a bigger and better resourced broadcast environment.

“There will be no noticeable change for Rock FM listeners. They will still have the same great line-up of presenters including Joel Ross and Janine (Gemma) at Breakfast, Mike Toolan, Sarah-Jane Crawford, Wes Butters and Gemma Atkinson, plus all their local news, traffic and travel and other local information we know they love.”