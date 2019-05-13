Robert De Niro stars in new Warburtons advert

Robert De Niro has taken part in an advertising campaign for British bakers Warburtons.

The two-time Oscar-winning star has appeared in the latest advert for the UK company.

Hollywood heavyweight De Niro - who has counted Al Pacino among his co-stars - has worked alongside chairman of the baking company Jonathan Warburton on the new campaign.

The Oscar-winning star of Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II has taken a lead role in a new TV advert for the bakers' bagels, set in Bolton.

De Niro plays an amalgam of his gangster characters in the advert, titled GoodBagels, in which he and his accomplices attempt to thwart Warburtons' bagel sales in favour of their New York products.

All the action in the advert is unknown to the oblivious Warburton, who believes De Niro to be delivering a pitch for a new film.

The advert ends with the actor ominously announcing that his story ends "not well".

Robert De Niro said: "It was a pleasure to fly to the UK to film this ad with the Warburtons family, and star alongside Jonathan.

"Getting into the bagel business has been great fun, and I hope everyone enjoys the final cut."

The British baking brand has already attracted the talents of Sylvester Stallone and Peter Kay.De Niro is seen in the latest advert tying up security guards and relabelling products as their own "GoodBagels".

Company chairman Mr Warburton said: "As an iconic New Yorker, Robert De Niro knows his way around a bagel so it's great to have his seal of approval.

"We've spent months perfecting the recipe and process to ensure we delight families up and down the country with the best thing since sliced bread"

The advert will appear on UK TV screens from May 17.