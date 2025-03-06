Rickitt Mitchell strengthens team with trio of senior promotions

Manchester-based independent M&A advisory firm, Rickitt Mitchell, has bolstered its team with three senior promotions as it looks to realise value for more high-growth businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After joining Rickitt Mitchell in 2021, Joe Powell has been promoted to Director. He has played a significant role in originating and leading several transactions, particularly in the industrials and healthcare sectors. Joe leverages his deep understanding of the healthcare sector to drive value in M&A transactions alongside experienced teams across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia.

The firm has also promoted both Charlotte Potts and James Kidner to Assistant Director. Charlotte, who joined Rickitt Mitchell in 2019, has extensive experience in private equity and trade buyer transactions. Completed deals Charlotte has worked on include supporting the shareholders of fintech consultancy business Enterprise Blueprints in its sale to global consultancy firm Bain & Company and advising Pipeline Technique Ltd on its acquisition of US-based Stanley Oil & Gas, a division of Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James joined the firm in 2021 and brings over four years of M&A experience, predominantly in TMT and business services. He has advised on both publicly listed and private clients seeking strategic acquirers and private equity investment. A notable transaction he recently worked on involved advising the shareholders of Zelus Sport, a NIKE Inc. licensee, on its buy-out by London private equity house Sullivan Street Partners.

Joe Powell, Charlotte Potts and James Kidner

These new promotions come at a time of sustained growth for Rickitt Mitchell, as it continues to leverage its deep sector knowledge and global reach to support high-growth businesses across the UK regions.

Neil Mitchell, Managing Partner at Rickitt Mitchell, said: “We’ve built a strong team of leading thinkers in our industry, with experience spanning technology, healthcare and business services. These promotions are very well deserved and underline our commitment to developing the next generation of corporate finance talent.

"I look forward to working with Joe, Charlotte and James as we continue to build enduring relationships with high-growth businesses across the UK and overseas.”