Ribble Valley jewellers saved from closing after new family take ownership

A Longridge jewellers has been saved from closing and will soon reopen under new ownership.

Goldsmith Family Jewellers in Berry Lane, opposite Towneley Gardens, will continue to serve the Ribble Valley town under new owners David and Michelle Birtles.

The Birtles will reopen the shop on Tuesday, November 26 and bring with them over 30 years of experience in the trade.

Mr Birtle said: "We have lived on the outskirts of Longridge for over 50 years and we have a family-run retail jewellers in Kendal, Cumbria, which we have established over the last 30 years.

"The opportunity came along a few months ago to purchase the jewellery shop on Berry Lane in Longridge, which was owned by Phil and Barbara Goldsmith, who are retiring."

Phil Goldsmith, 64 had spent 48 years in the trade and met his wife Barbara, 60, when they both worked for a Preston jeweller.

They opened their shop in Longridge nearly 34 years ago in September 1985 and have served generations of the same families - marking engagements, weddings, births and retirements.

In August, the couple revealed that they would be retiring and putting the shop up for sale. But the couple hinted that the shop might continue its tradition as a family-run jewellers under new ownership.

The shop has since been sold to David and Michelle Birtle and the couple are eager to make their mark on the community.

"We are looking forward to opening on Tuesday, November 26 and we will be celebrating through the week with drinks, sweets and gifts.

"We are looking forward to serving the community of Longridge and surrounding ares with all its jewellery needs.

"And we intend to keep the shop a traditional jewellers, supplying a large stock of diamonds, semi-precious coloured stones, gold and silver jewellery, as well as watches and gifts."

The shop will continue to provide an in-house repair and adjustment service, including replacing watch batteries and re-sizing rings.

Michelle said: "It will be staffed by myself and David, as well as our team of three friendly, qualified colleagues, Neil, Debbie and Susan, who have worked with me for over 20 years.

"We look forward to meeting all our new customers and helping out in the local community whenever possible."

Longridge Goldsmith will reopen in Berry Lane, Longridge on Tuesday, November 26.