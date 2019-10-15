Vote for your favourite pub in and around Preston from this year's top 10 nominees here

PUB OF THE YEAR 2019: Vote for your favourite pub in and around Preston from this year's top 10

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional alehouse, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity. Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. To vote post us the coupon this can be found in the Lancashire Post/ Blackpool Gazette with the full name and address of your favourite from the list. The closing date for votes is November 1, 2019. Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons that are delivered by hand or coupons received after the closing date.

Central Drive, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0NL - 01772 751871

1. Sir Tom Finney

69 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9XD - 01772 751116

2. Tap & Vine

Lytham Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3AR - 01772 712000

3. The Plungington Hotel

Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SD - 01772 493077

4. The Gables

