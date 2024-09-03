Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With a number of high street events planned, this town is receiving funding to help attract visitors from all over Lancashire!

In a bid to help put Great Harwood on the map, Hyndburn Council have made £70,000 of grants available for upcoming high street events.

The council have announced the availability of grants to support the organisation and management of three major events in Great Harwood’s high streets from October 2024 to March 2025.

With a total funding pot of £70,000, these events aim to boost local business and attract visitors from the wider Lancashire community.

Events will include: a Cinema Weekend, Themed Food Markets, and a Music Event. | Hyndburn Council

The Council is administering the fund on behalf of the Great Harwood Accelerator Panel.

The Great Harwood Accelerator Panel is composed of a range of stakeholders who have a relevant interest in Great Harwood town centre including residents, business owners and community representatives.

Although it includes representatives of the Council, the Panel is Chaired independently.

Great Harwood will be holding a number of events to increase its footfall. | The Hyndburn Lead

The Panel is seeking applications from organisations and community groups to run events in the following categories: a Cinema Weekend, Themed Food Markets, and a Music Event.

These events are designed to promote Great Harwood’s high streets, increase footfall, and enhance the overall town centre experience.

Peter Holden, Independent Chair of the Great Harwood Accelerator Panel said:

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to potential event organisers.

“These events will not only bring excitement and entertainment to our high streets but also provide a significant boost to local businesses.”

The town, which sits between Blackburn, Burnley and Accrington and is part of Hyndburn, was awarded £237,000 in December following a bid by the local authority to the government’s High Street Accelerators Pilot Programme, with the money earmarked for greening projects and revitalising the high street.

According to Hyndburn Council, polling of Great Harwood showed that only a quarter of locals regularly use its high street as a shopping destination and only 13 per cent socialise there.

Footfall has also been in decline since prior to the pandemic, with average daily footfall on Great Harwood’s high street 15 per cent lower than it was in 2019.

Great Harwood has ambitions of becoming the next Clitheroe | The Hyndburn Lead

Councillor Noordad Aziz, Member of the Great Harwood Accelerator Panel said: “Our goal is to create a vibrant and welcoming town centre that attracts visitors and keeps them in town for longer.

“We also want the events to help increase the use of the fantastic independent shops, cafes and other businesses Great Harwood has to offer.”

Applications must be submitted by 12 noon on 11th September. For more information and to apply, please visit the Council’s website https://www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk/great-harwood-accelerator-fund-request-for-event-proposals/