Project update: Work starts transforming empty Penwortham supermarket into a high-end restaurant and retail units

What’s happening?

Work has begun transforming an “eyesore” former supermarket building in Penwortham into a high-end restaurant and two retail units.

What’s the background?

The former Booths building in Liverpool Road has been empty since 2010. It was bought by Penwortham businessman Warren Ward in 2017, who is working alongside builder David Dean, and architect Neil Anyon.

Mr Ward said the unit is too big to be used for one purpose, and hopes his plans will help breathe new life into that end of the town.

What do they say?

Mr Ward said: “The shop is having a brand-new front with smart, anthracite aluminium windows and doors. The two retail units will be partitioned and fitted out ready for occupancy.

"The outside of the building will be tastefully clad to enhance its appearance and the old, tired, uneven flags replaced with smart block paving.”

Although tenants have not yet been found for the units, Mr Ward is hopeful doors will open before the end of the year.

He added: “There’s been plenty of interest already, which is positive, and with the works complete I’m hopeful demand will be strong and the units filled later this year. It’s important for the high street to attract responsible operators with sustainable businesses and I’m sure with all that’s happening in Penwortham , this will be the case.”

What else is going on?

Investment is pouring into a number of new ventures in the Liverpool Road area. Nearby, Penwortham Town Council will soon reopen the former library as an arts venue, and local businessman Neal Buckley has been granted permission to transform the former TSB bank into two units, one confirmed as a cafe.