Project update: Porsche Centre Preston on target for May opening, creating 30 jobs

What’s happening?

The final touches are being made to the new Porsche Centre in Preston.

It is due to open to the public in early May, with furniture arriving next week.

A temporary sales and enquiries office has been taking calls from customers since January, logging interest. The garage is set to create around 30 jobs.

What will it be like?

The 43,000 square foot garage will feature a 35-car showroom and a 13-bay workshop.

Porsche Centre Preston

There will be two customer handover bays; two ‘direct dialogue bays’ which enable service advisors to demonstrate scope of technical work, and EV charging points.

What’s the background?

Bowker were given permission for the new showroom in January 2018 on the site of the former Page and Taylor wood yard site off Watery Lane near Oyston Mill.

Three existing buildings had to be demolished to make space for the new build.

Porsche Centre Preston will become the eighth member of the Bowker Motor Group portfolio.

What do they say?

Bowker Motor Group chief executive, Paul Bowker, said: “There is a real buzz in the city about the new Porsche development. Everywhere I go, people stop me and ask me how it’s going. It’s that level of excitement that we hope will continue when we open in May.

“I know many Prestonians will have noticed the massive transformation on the site since we started building. I think most people would agree that the area needed investment. And we believe that the city of Preston deserves global automotive brands like Porsche.

“Everyone at Bowker is proud that our investment in the county is bringing jobs and a much-needed face lift to this corner of the city.”