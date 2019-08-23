Project update: Green light for car supermarket to be built on former Preston Park and Ride site

What’s happening?

Plans to build a “state of the art” car supermarket on a former Park and Ride site in Preston have been passed.

The land off Bluebell Way, Fulwood

What’s the background?

HPL Motors has agreed terms with Lancashire County Council to acquire the 6.86 acre former Park and Ride site in Bluebell Way, Fulwood, with plans for the “one-stop shop” passed earlier this month.

This will now give HPL Motors three sites the others being in Oldham and Atherton.

What will it be like?

There will be a 22,000sqft showroom with a valeting bay, workshop, prep room, two MOT ramps, more than 500 used car spaces and a 50-space car park.

Jonathan Herman, managing director of HPL Motors said: “We’ve never built a showroom from scratch before, so I’m excited to be able to get it exactly how we want it. The idea is that it will be a one-stop shop for customers, making it easy for them if they need an MOT or an alloy repaired.”

A report to Preston Council’s planning committee states the two-storey showroom “is of a typical box design with a significant level of glass with cover panels to the front and front side

elevation with cladding to the side and rear”.

How many jobs will be created?

Mr Herman said he hopes to create 50 jobs at the Preston site, with the numbers potentially rising to 70.

When will work start?

It is hoped that construction work will start by the end of the year, with a spring completion date targeted.

What do they say?

Mr Herman said: “I like that the plot is just off the motorway so it’s easy to get to, it’s going to be a big, and it’s very close to four or five other car dealerships, so it’s a good road for a supermarket like us to be on.”