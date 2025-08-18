Procast Group earns spot on £980m national retrofit framework with Manchester focus

An award-winning principal contractor has won a significant lot on a £980m national retrofit framework.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamilton-based firm, Procast Group, has been awarded Lot 13 on the Greater Manchester Combined Authority Net Zero Housing Retrofit Framework Agreement.

The work will see Procast Group provide a full end-to-end retrofit turnkey solution over a four-year period starting in August 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contract is for a national framework, covering all nine regions of England, not just Greater Manchester.

Procast Group owner and managing director Derek Innes.

However, it is geared towards supporting Greater Manchester’s Net Zero target of 2038 – 12 years ahead of the overall UK Government target.

The work will see Procast Group - who are PAS2035/PAS2030 compliant - carry out an end-to-end solution from surveying to handover, with significant opportunities across England's housing stock and access to various government grant funding schemes.

Procast Group - who are leading innovators in the retrofit and renewables sector - will also provide expertise in project management, customer support, and quality assurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The framework is available to all public sector, housing associations, and third sector organisations.

Derek Innes, Owner and Managing Director of Procast Group, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this lot, which we feel really positions Procast as national player in the retrofit market.

“We are pleased to be playing our part in supporting UK Government’s net zero targets, alongside trying to tackle fuel poverty nationwide.

“This award demonstrates our capability to deliver complex, compliance-driven projects and provides a significant growth opportunity in the expanding retrofit sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procast Group, which currently employs more than 130 staff, is a market leader in retrofitting work and innovative multi-trade contracting projects across Scotland and the North of England.

The group also operates bases in Aberdeen and Dumfries.