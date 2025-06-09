Preston’s £45m+ Animate entertainment and leisure scheme shortlisted for prestigious industry award

Animate, Preston’s new £45+ million entertainment and leisure destination, has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry accolade at the Royal Town Planning Institute’s (RTPI), NW regional awards.

The Council-owned destination has been shortlisted at the RTPI’s NW Regional Awards for Planning Excellence 2025 at a ceremony on June 19th at The Kimpton Clock Tower in Manchester.

Animate has been shortlisted for awards in two categories: ‘Excellence in Planning for a Successful Economy’ and ‘Excellence in Planning for Heritage and Culture’. If it is successful in either of the two categories, the scheme will be submitted for the RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence national awards.

National finalists will be announced in mid-October, and the winners will be announced at the RTPI’s national awards ceremony in London at the end of November this year. Animate recently received a commendation at the recent NW Insider Property Awards.

The £45+million entertainment and leisure destination recently drew national and international media attention when Nick Park CBE, six-time Academy Award® winner and Preston-born creator of Wallace & Gromit, officially opened Animate, unveiling a four-foot-high bronze statue of Feathers McGraw, the villainous penguin character in the Wallace & Gromit films.

Animate also recently announced high-profile restaurant operators Cosmo and Wagamama as its most recent tenants, who join operating tenants Ask Italian, Argento Lounge, Taco Bell, Hollywood Bowl and Arc Cinema, which leaves only one unit available to let.

Councillor Valerie Wise, Cabinet Member for Community Wealth Building and City Regeneration,said: “It’s fantastic to see that this project has received an accolade and hopefully two more in the coming weeks. It really is a testament to the hard work that everyone has contributed in making Animate happen, and we hope that it will continue to win plaudits in the future.”

Preston City Council made a submission for the award in partnership with Maple Grove Developments (MGD), part of Preston-based contractor Eric Wright Group, which delivered the scheme on behalf of the Council.

Nick Hague, project director at Maple Grove Developments,concluded: “Animate is a great example of how the public and private sectors can work together to bring forward complex, transformational city centre regeneration projects. By having a shared ambition and working collaboratively, as true partners, we achieved an exceptional building which has attracted a range of leading national leisure brands and occupiers and has proven to be a hit with the city.”

The Council-owned scheme is in part funded by the UK Government.