Preston's highest-rated tanning salons: 29 of the best places according to Google reviews

If you’re a tad on the pale side like me and want to look slightly less like a ghost this summer before whipping your kit off, there are plenty of great tanning salons in Preston – whether the sun bed is your thing or you prefer a spray tan.

By Jon Peake
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:39 BST

We’ve found the 29 highest-rated tanning studios as well as beauty salons that offer tanning services in Preston - with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 from more than 10 Google reviews.

In no particular order here they are ...

Below are the highest-rated tanning salons in Preston, according to Google reviews

1. The highest-rated tanning salons in Preston

Below are the highest-rated tanning salons in Preston, according to Google reviews

Sunseekers Tanning Centre on Fylde Road has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 90 Google reviews

2. Sunseekers Tanning Centre

Sunseekers Tanning Centre on Fylde Road has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 90 Google reviews Photo: Google

Tropicana Sunbeds on Ribbleton Lane has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 50 Google reviews

3. Tropicana Sunbeds

Tropicana Sunbeds on Ribbleton Lane has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 50 Google reviews Photo: Google

The Bronzing Roomz on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 37 Google reviews

4. The Bronzing Roomz

The Bronzing Roomz on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 37 Google reviews Photo: Google

