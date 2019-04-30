Preston WiFi specialist gets its year off to a flying start

IT and WiFi specialist, Infinium, is celebrating a flying start to 2019 after attracting a significant new client and securing extended agreements with two current clients.

The extended agreements come from Waterside Holiday Group, Infinium’s longest standing client of over 15 years and The Camping and Caravanning Club, along with the addition of new client, The Wise Group.

The Infinium directors

Made up of three holiday parks in Dorset, the Waterside Holiday Group has worked with Infinium to install a new ‘direct to accommodation WiFi’ solution at their Osmington site to enable the app streaming, gaming, heating control and device usage expected by today’s guests.

The new ‘direct to accommodation WiFi’ system, was launched in March. Infinium has seen other client’s ratings and repeat booking rates improve after using this technology.

Over 10 years, Infinium, which is based in Bartle, Preston, has provided The Camping and Caravanning Club with WiFi and now has been asked to install WiFi with better connectivity and site coverage. Infinium aims to complete these installations by Easter.

The Wise Group, a local enterprise transforming people’s lives across Scotland and North East England has asked Infinium to look at network, cloud and server provision and awarded the group a three-year service contract.

Infinium will provide IT support, connectivity, WAN and LAN technologies, services management, cloud backups, security and hardware provision, seven days a week.

Peter Miles, group CEO at Infinium, said: “We’ve had an amazing start to 2019 which is testament to the hard work put in by the entire team. Securing a new client contract and being rewarded with further work from existing clients is our ethos of offering top quality customer service.”