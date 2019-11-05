Preston wholesaler urgently recalls defective sparklers due to safety fears after customer suffers serious burns

A Preston wholesaler has issued an urgent recall of a brand of sparklers due to safety concerns.

National wholesalers JTF Home & Garden, which has an outlet in Pittman Way, Fulwood, were forced to issue the product recall yesterday (Monday, November 4).

JTF customer Helen Shelton said her father suffered serious burns after a Turbo Sparkler exploded in his hand on Sunday (November 3) Pic: Helen Shelton

The recall follows reports from some customers that the sparklers had exploded in their hands.

The company said the recall affects the Turbo Sparklers range, sold to thousands of customers in the weeks leading up to Bonfire Night.

A spokesman for JTF Home & Garden said: "We have issued a product recall due to potential safety concerns.

"We are aware of a small number of incidents regarding Turbo Sparklers, which are widely available across the market.

JTF Home & Garden has recalled its range of Turbo Sparklers due to safety concerns after customers reported them exploding. Pic: JTF Home & Garden

"We have taken the precautionary steps and issued a product recall directly to our customers, as we are able to identify all who have purchased, whilst we investigate.

"If you have purchased a pack of these sparklers in the last 4 weeks and they haven't been used please do not use them and return them for a full refund or exchange.

Helen Shelton, from Nottingham, said her father suffered serious burns after one of the faulty sparklers exploded in his hand.

Helen said: "I just hope people who have brought them and are planning to use them tomorrow night see the post before anyone else is hurt.

"The sparklers from JTF are defective and exploding. They just exploded and went burning hot.

"My dad has to go to the hospital again today to see if he needs a graft."

Any customers with concerns can contact the JTF customer services team on 0333 043 9550.

Customers have criticised JTF after the company failed to mention the product recall on Facebook.

But the company said it has notified all customers who have purchased the sparklers from its stores via email.

But some customers have said this is not enough.

"There is nothing on their Facebook page or website about this recall!", said

And you can see in the photo below what damage can be done! I just thank god we didn’t use these on fri & sat when we had planned too and had it not been for a shared post by a friend we would have let our children hold these sparklers tonight as I don’t check my bloody e-mail daily !

So JTF I’m sharing this because YOU should have!!! JTF have recalled sparklers which are causing people’s hands to burn yet they feel that just an e-mail is the most sufficient level of communication to get that message out?! Seriously!!!!!!??? When you have something as powerful as Facebook / social media you choose to use e-mail!? Who are the main users of sparklers.....children!!