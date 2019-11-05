Preston wholesaler urgently recalls defective 'exploding' sparklers after customer suffers serious burns

A Preston wholesaler has issued an urgent recall of its sparklers after reports that they had exploded in people's hands.



National wholesalers JTF Home & Garden, which has an outlet in Pittman Way, Fulwood, were forced to issue the product recall yesterday (Monday, November 4).

JTF customer Helen Shelton said her father suffered serious burns after a Turbo Sparkler exploded in his hand on Sunday (November 3) Pic: Helen Shelton

The recall follows reports from some customers that the sparklers had exploded in their hands.

The company said the recall affects the Turbo Sparklers range, sold to thousands of customers in the weeks leading up to Bonfire Night.

A spokesman for JTF Home & Garden said: "We have issued a product recall due to potential safety concerns.

"We are aware of a small number of incidents regarding Turbo Sparklers, which are widely available across the market.

JTF Home & Garden has recalled its range of Turbo Sparklers due to safety concerns after customers reported them exploding. Pic: JTF Home & Garden

"We have taken the precautionary steps and issued a product recall directly to our customers, as we are able to identify all who have purchased, whilst we investigate.

"If you have purchased a pack of these sparklers in the last 4 weeks and they haven't been used please do not use them and return them for a full refund or exchange."

Helen Shelton said her father suffered serious burns after one of the faulty sparklers exploded in his hand on Sunday (November 3).

She said: "I just hope people who have bought them and are planning to use them tomorrow night see the recall notice before anyone else is hurt.

"The sparklers from JTF are defective and exploding. They just exploded and went burning hot.

"My dad has to go to the hospital again today to see if he needs a graft."

Some customers have criticised JTF after the company failed to publicise the product recall.

The company said it has notified all customers who have purchased the sparklers from its stores via email.

But Lisa Brown, from Fulwood, said an email to its wholesale customers was not enough.

She said: "I was planning on using these sparklers tonight. What if I had not seen a shared Facebook post from a random person?

"Me and my children would have used them, as would my friend who I have given half the pack to.

"JTF have recalled these sparklers which are causing people’s hands to burn yet they feel that just an e-mail is the most sufficient level of communication to get that message out?

"Seriously!? When you have something as powerful as Facebook and social media, why has JTF chosen just to use e-mail?

"The main users of sparklers are children!

"There is nothing on their Facebook page or website about this recall! I just thank god we didn’t use these at the weekend when we had planned to.

"Had it not been for a shared post by a friend we would have let our children hold these sparklers tonight as I don’t check my registered e-mail daily."

But JTF has defended its decision to only inform member customers who purchased the products from them directly.

"As we are a membership scheme business this has helped in regards to the product recall", explained JTF.

"We have been able to contact our customers via email, which we thought would be the best form of contact.

"If we did not have this available we would have to rely on posters and other forms of media."

JTF is advising any customers with concerns to contact its customer services team on 0333 043 9550.