Royal Flush Vape, which has three stores, in Preston, Bamber Bridge and Leyland, is in line for a Best Online Vape Retailer in the Vapouround Awards 2022.

The awards are run by industry magazine Vapouround and are in their seventh year. The ceremony will be held at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on May 27.

The Preston firm has its head office at Roman Way and employs 10.

Fash Ferdowsian, director at Royal Flush Vape

Director Fash Ferdowsian said they were delighted to have been nominated and it was a testimony to the commitment of the team.

He said: “We launched our website during the pandemic when stores had to close and we have seen massive growth since then.

"It is fantastic to be nominated for this award. We’re up against some giant companies so if we can win and bring it home to Preston it’d be a massive achievement.

"Having the hard work and dedication of the team acknowledged by a brand as prestigious as Vapouround is a great feeling and a great achievement for us.”

The competition uses a public vote system and customers can vote for Royal Flush via its blogsite here.

The vape firm was founded ten years ago and Fash said they were constantly reviewing and adapting their online presence to provide customers with an enjoyable shopping experience.