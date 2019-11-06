Preston set to host women empowerment event - WomanKind North

Have your say

Entrepreneurs have chosen Preston as the launch location a unique new event celebrating female power, grit and Northern pride which aims to connect more than 15,000 women.

Morgana Loze-Doyle and Helen Kerray are the duo behind WomanKind North.

It is billed as a “creative and inspiring” one-day event aiming to lift, equip and connect thousands of women across the region.

Helen, 36, from Walton-le-Dale, said: “This is an event which has been needed for years in the North. An event to shine a massive spotlight on the achievements of our diverse women.

“We have a duty to celebrate their success and create more visibility for future women from the North to feel inspired and achieve their aims.

“Businesses and brands wanting to jump on board with this event will certainly gain huge exposure.

"We aim to be a big Northern voice both with our online platforms and within our communities too.

"The event itself will benefit from live streaming ensuring it’s accessible for all.”

Morgana, 35, from Preston, added: “We chose Preston for a number of reasons.

"Firstly, it is our home-town and where we already built a strong community of women through our solo projects.

“It also has such great transport links and is ideally suited to pull in women from other smaller Northern towns and cities like Lancaster, Blackpool, Burnley, Blackburn, Morecambe and Wigan and really increase the exposure of Women from these places which don’t often host destination events.”

Although the specific location within Preston is still firmly under wraps, it will take place during International Women’s Day, in March 2020.

The event will explore the theme ‘Take your space – Make more space’ via top-tier Northern speakers, inspiring stories and creative workshops.

Organisers are now seeking businesses in Lancashire that would like to support and gain exposure through the “powerful, unique and equality driven platform”.