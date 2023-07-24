Preston restaurant Bianco Open 24/7 handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Preston restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Bianco Open 24/7, a restaurant and takeaway based at 65 Friargate in the city centre was given the score after assessment on June 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Preston's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 191 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Bianco’s management of food safety and cleanliness and condition of facilities/building were generally satisfactory, whilst it’s hygienic food handling requires improvement.