News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Preston restaurant Bianco Open 24/7 handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

A Preston restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read

Bianco Open 24/7, a restaurant and takeaway based at 65 Friargate in the city centre was given the score after assessment on June 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Preston's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 191 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bianco’s management of food safety and cleanliness and condition of facilities/building were generally satisfactory, whilst it’s hygienic food handling requires improvement.

Related topics:PrestonFood Standards Agency