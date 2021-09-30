City centre doors and windows have been showing “staff wanted” posters ever since lockdown restrictions eased but difficulties recruiting clearly still remain.

A simple search of totaljobs.com shows roles in not just in pubs, bars and restaurants but hotels, coffee shops, health and care settings and with third-party recruiters.

Here are 10 venues- some with multiple vacancies to fill - which are currently advertising on totaljobs.

1. Turtle Bay Go Caribbean with multiple roles at this restaurant including bartender, line chef, kitchen porter, waiter and sous chef.

2. Preston Marriott Just off the motorway, another place with multiple roles, including restaurant and bar supervisor, kitchen porter, event executive, senior event manage and commis chef.

3. Adelphi Fresh with a new look, the Adelphi is looking for a kitchen team member and bar team member

4. Haighton Manor Roles here for a sous Chef, bar staff and kitchen porter.