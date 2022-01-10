Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Most of the below inspections took place in November, with the ratings then published on the Food Standards Agency's website last month. They include a lot of the city's newest eateries.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Heavenly Desserts 5-6 Cheapside, Preston - Four stars Photo Sales

2. Luigi's 214 Ribbleton Lane - Two stars Photo Sales

3. Muzi Sushi 214 Ribbleton Lane (based at same premises at Lugi's) - Two stars Photo Sales

4. Zeus 41 Blackpool Road - Two stars Photo Sales