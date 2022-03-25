Barton-based Envirosystems UK is a finalist for the Agribusiness category of the North West Family Business Awards 2022, one a record number of 186 businesses entering from across the region.

Liz Russell, managing director at Envirosystems said: "After starting the business from a blank sheet of paper back in 2001, I’m proud that we still have a ‘family feel’ at the heart of all we do – with the second generation and three members of the family working in the business today.

“Our core purpose is, and has always been, to deliver sustainable solutions to dairy farmers, helping them to produce higher quality milk from healthy, happy cows.”

The firm has grown from 12 employees to 20 in the last two years. The past six years have had a primary focus on improving its in-house capabilities for manufacturing, quality control, innovation and customer service.

Dr Henry Russell, operations director at Envirosystems said: “In recent years, to improve our product quality and service to our customers we have put a lot of focus on the manufacturing side of our business.

“This includes a significant investment into renovating Foggs Farm, a derelict farm near Garstang, into a renewable-heat drying facility where we now make EnviroBed livestock bedding. This has created jobs for the local community as well as recycling waste paper crumble into the best quality bedding we have ever made for our dairy farming customers.”

EnviroBed cow bedding is made using renewable heat at Foggs Farm, and is a waste product from the paper industry which is turned into soft, comfortable animal bedding, with the added benefits to the farmer of reducing cases of mastitis and reducing cell counts, in turn producing more milk.

Sally Russell, PR and content coordinator at Envirosystems said: “We are also undertaking exciting Defra-backed research at our laboratories investigating how the next generation of our SlurryBugs bacterial slurry inoculants can reduce emissions from dairy cow slurry.

“This cutting-edge research on slurry emissions is very topical as farmers are facing more pressure to meet ammonia emission targets as part of the Government’s Clean Air Strategy.”

The winners will be announced at the ceremony on May 13 at The Rum Warehouse, Titanic Hotel, Liverpool.