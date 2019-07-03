Preston construction firm moves to revamped city premises

Lancashire building consultancy firm, Anderton Gables has moved into its new office, in Cross Street, Preston.

It follows a recent surge of growth in the business totalling up to 265 new instructions along with the recruitment of 10 new members of staff.

The team at Anderton Gables of Preston. The firm is up for BIBAs award in the construction

The new office, with its refurbishment and upgrade, will provide the rapidly growing team with a first-class headquarters, to support the organisation as it grows.

This growth also supports the local infrastructure of the surrounding area; AG are now able to employ more members of staff as they take on more work regionally.

The building on Cross Street, which has stood empty for the past 10 years, has been revitalised with help from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Along with support from Preston City Council, AG have transformed the building into a 21 st century office but have retained the character of the building.

Jonathan Shaw, managing director of AG said: “We are very excited to be in Thomas Carter House. With the assistance of the Heritage Lottery Fund we’ve been able to rejuvenate the building and transform it into an ultra-modern workspace that our staff deserve.

"Having our head office in Preston is hugely important to us as we continue to attract the best talent from the region. It’s vital that our employees enjoy coming to work and we’ve no doubt that our new premises will ensure that.”

Councillor Peter Moss, cabinet member for planning and regulation at Preston City Council, said: “We’re delighted that the Heritage Lottery Fund provided the funding to enabled this project to progress.

“AG have come up with a scheme to reinstate the building, preserve original features where possible but introduce modern fittings, making it attractive and fit for purpose in a demanding 21st century environment.

“It’s fantastic to see another historical Preston building brought back into use. This supports ongoing regeneration projects in the city and will help to sustain our economic growth.”

Thomas Carter House after it’s original occupant 100 years ago who was also a building surveyor. AG are BIBAs finalists in the construction category.