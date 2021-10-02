Preston College helps Leyland Trucks technicians train on new electric vehicle

Technicians from Leyland Trucks needed to get up to speed with the new LF Electric 19-Tonne Rigid model – designed, developed and manufactured by Leyland Trucks in Lancashire.

But the training centre at parent company DAF was fully booked and they could not travel to Holland so they called on the college, with whom they have a long-standing relationship.

Those attending the training programme at Preston College will go on to train technicians and dealer staff nationwide, ensuring that dealers and other professionals can service the trucks throughout their life.

With the introduction of electric vehicles, technicians of the future will need to have a broad skillset covering both conventional diesel powered trucks as well as a new generation of alternative powertrains.

Former head of school at Preston College, Mark Knight, recently joined the Leyland Trucks team as an engineer with responsibility for electric powertrains.

Leyland Trucks’ Tony Ellis said: “We are very excited about the new electric truck and there was no way we were going to let COVID restrictions stop us from delivering on our mission. We have a great relationship with Preston College, which is renowned for its technical training facilities and expertise. We approached them to support this training and they did everything in their power to make it happen.”

Mark Taylor, head of school for engineering and automotive technologies at Preston College added: “As a specialist technical college, it’s a privilege to welcome world-leading manufacturing excellence onto campus. Our staff and students alike are expanding their knowledge, learning from some of the most knowledgeable people in the field.

The new vehicle, the LF Electric 19-Tonne Rigid mode,l was designed, developed and manufactured by Leyland Trucks in Lancashire. The state-of-the-art vehicle offers a range of up to 280 kilometres and is supported by DAF’s dealer network and charging infrastructure provided by PACCAR Parts.

“We look forward to cascading this wealth of information on to our students, and to continuing a relationship with Leyland Trucks that works for both parties.”

Carl Hergart, Leyland Trucks’ chief engineer, added: “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Preston College, preparing students for a career at Leyland Trucks.