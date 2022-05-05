Preston City Centre businesses will give away nearly £30 grand to the public this jubille bank holiday weekend

Businesses in Preston City Centre will say ‘thank you’ to loyal local customers across the forthcoming Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend with a ‘Jubilee Spending Spree’.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:55 am

Through Preston’s Business Improvement District (BID), businesses will be giving customers the opportunity to grab their share of £28,000 when they support city centre traders during the Jubilee weekend, by paying for their shopping, products or services, up to the value of £70.‘Special agents’ will be in and out of shops, bars, beauty businesses and restaurants, which accept the Preston Gift Card, from the evening of Thursday June 2 until the evening of Sunday June 5, armed with a stack of Gift Cards ready to present at the till and pay for the purchases of customers, at random.

John Boydell, Chair of Preston BID said: “Over the last two years, businesses have continually worked hard, under challenging circumstances, to ensure that the city centre is a safe place to visit and enjoy. We wanted to do something during this special weekend that not only rewards the loyalty of local people, but gives business a little boost too.“The Jubilee Spending Spree is a great way to encourage visitors - it helps keep spend local, and puts a little back in the tills of hard-working businesses. The Jubilee weekend is not only a huge celebration nationally but even more personal to Preston as it marks a two-decade anniversary of Preston being granted city status by Her Majesty The Queen”.Mark Whittle from the BID said: “We wanted to support city centre businesses in saying ‘thank you’ to their customers, who have loyally supported them throughout the past two years. Preston is very much open for business, and performing well; we want to see as many people as possible celebrating here across the Jubilee weekend, and the ‘Spending Spree’ offers another great reason to come here enjoy the city during this special weekend”.Although the ‘agents’ will not publish exactly where they will be at what times, every participating businesses on the Preston Gift Card platform will be visited.Nothing is required from the customer, other than to be in Preston, and in participating businesses at the right time.For details of which businesses the ‘Special Agents’ will visit, and where the Preston Gift Card is accepted, visit PrestonGiftCard.co.uk.

