Preston Cannabis Club founder wants licence to manufacture drug for medicinal use.

Cannabis campaigner Mike Dobson could be on the verge of winning a licence to manufacture the drug for medical use.

The founder of Preston Cannabis Club, who has served two prison terms for illegally growing “weed,” hopes his new company CannaBliss will be providing supplies of medicinal cannabis within a matter of months.

“We’ve spent the last three years trying to put this together,” he said.

“Now it’s very exciting because it’s all coming to a head. I feel we’re at a point where we can almost touch what we’ve been aiming for.”

Mike, 39, from Bamber Bridge, has previously tried to get a judicial review to challenge the Government’s stance on cannabis production. But now he has changed course in recent months to push for a relaxation of restrictions.

“We need to be pragmatic and realistic,” he said. “We need to realise it is an emerging field and we need to be working with the Government and not against it so that more people can access medical cannabis.

“My GP has told me that with my medical condition cannabis helps. That’s why I started growing it 10 years ago.

"The recreational market is not something we’re looking at because if you look at it there could be up to two million people across the UK who are using an illegal substance for what could be classed as a medical condition.

“I don’t consume cannabis at the moment - I don’t want to be involved in any illegal market anymore.

"We are still expecting there to be a lot of issues as we move forward because this is new. But we are confident we can overcome any difficulties that come up.”