Preston bids to retain its Purple Flag award for a safe night out

Preston has welcomed the independent Purple Flag inspectors to the city.

The city has held the Purple Flag since 2012 –the accolade is awarded to destinations who can evidence a well-managed, safe and vibrant leisure economy.

Preston is the only place in Lancashire to proudly fly the Purple Flag.

Association of Town and City Management inspectors visited the city centre last week.

The inspectors from Suffolk and Wrexham had a several-hour walking tour of the city centre following a reception with the Mayor, Coun David Borrow.

They also attended a police Night Safe briefing and visited venues that have undertaken or plan to invest in the city centre premises.

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston Business Improvement District said: “We are confident that Preston will retain the standard and expect to find out the official outcome in the next two months.”