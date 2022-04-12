Preston city centre’s Business Improvement District (BID) has launched a 2022 special projects fund for local businesses, valued at £45,000.

The fund is open to groups of businesses within the BID area to assist with financial support towards business-led campaigns, events, and initiatives to enhance the city centre.

Applicants must submit a fully costed application, detailing matched support towards their proposed activity, and the details of all interested businesses/parties involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston BID has launched a £45,000 fund for local businesses with innovative plans to enhance the city centre.

Following an application process, the BID’s Committee will determine which projects will receive support this year.

Mark Whittle, Preston BID’s manager and Director of Membership said: “Businesses regularly come up with great ideas to enhance the city centre trading environment; this fund will provide an opportunity for them to work together to submit an application for financial support, which may ultimately see their ideas become a reality, for the wider benefit of the city centre.

“We would urge BID levy payers to start thinking about activities and get an application in to the Special Projects Fund offers, to bring their ideas to life”.

Successful applicants will have submitted full financial information, together with a detailed plan, which must clearly evidence how their activity will support one or more of the BID’s core aims: vibrancy, visual appeal, or safety & security.

The fund is open to all sectors and BID member businesses within the city centre Business Improvement District area.