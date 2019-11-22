Preston-based animation firm sets sights on £25m revenue goal

A Lancashire-based tech firm is predicting revenue growth to around £25m inside three years as more companies use video content.

Viddyoze is the world’s first and only 100 per cent automated video animation service and already has 75,000 customers, including the likes of Tesla, Sony and PwC.

The company was founded in 2015 by David Chamberlain, Jamie Garside and Joey Xoto after the trio recognised that video content was only accessible to companies with big budgets.

Viddyoze’s technology allows people to create and use their own video animation in three simple clicks at a fraction of the cost.

The tech firm’s first soft launch in September, 2015, was with 30 templates and generated $500,000 revenue in four days.

The templates were typically 6-30 seconds long and customers could embed their logo and message into the animation in three clicks.

David, who started his career as a trainee accountant with Lancashire-based Moore & Smalley before deciding to become a entrepreneur, said:“The intention of the launch was to open the product, get some users and then stop further people buying it while we worked on the product with the existing user base and got our team of animators to increase the number of templates available.”

By the time they launched Viddyoze 2.0 they had 200 templates and generated $650,000 in sales in four days.

Because the company had used US affiliate marketers to drive interest 85 per cent of their sales came from America.

The Preston-based company is predicting revenue will reach $12.9m this year and $32m by 2022 as businesses recognise that video content is a more effective engagement tool and improves conversion rates than traditional methods.