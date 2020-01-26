Preston Audi and Volkswagen Van Centre has donated almost £60,000 to Circus Starr over three years

A family-owned car dealer’s donations to Circus Starr, a unique social enterprise, have reached almost £60,000.

Preston Audi and Volkswagen Van Centre has been supporting the children’s charity for three years, by donating £20 to Circus Starr for every car it sells on the Motability scheme.
This money can pay for one child and their parent or carer to see a Circus Starr performance.
Director David Smyth said: “The number of cars sold on the Motability scheme in 2019 has led to a donation of more than £19,080 for the year, which means we’ve donated nearly £60,000 in the three years we’ve been supporting Circus Starr.
“This means we’re helping more children attend a Circus Starr performance and that’s much more than a trip to the circus, it can be life-changing.”
Communications and engagement manager Sarah Hall said: “Circus Starr allows the whole family to share a truly magical experience, free of any worries, knowing their needs will be met and their senses wowed. It’s a place where these families, who too often miss out on fun can relax, be themselves and feel included.”