Preston artist who captures local landscapes set to host exhibition in city cafe

Art teacher and local painter Daniel Roy Sharples, who first trained in illustration at UCLan will be hosting a range of pieces of his work showcasing different landscapes from Preston and the coast - including Blackpool and St Annes.

Regularly spotted on the streets of Preston and the surrounding areas, Daniel is ‘inspired by the landscapes around him’ and has seen his work exhibited in galleries across the country, including the Royal Institute of Oil Painters and the Royal Society of British Arts Exhibition.

Teacher Daniel, 34, said: “In the first lockdown last year artists and creatives were asked to send in pictures or paintings of Preston and the surrounding area that were showcased in the windows at The Larder.

"At the beginning of this year, they asked for people to come forward if they were willing to take part in a solo exhibition so I got in touch. I have been doing paintings in the lockdown directly from landscapes in the local area and had a large catalogue of paintings to showcase.

"Lockdown was good for me to get back into my painting again and reignite my love for it. Being a teacher I am often doing work outside of school hours so it gave me a chance to go out and try to find places that I wanted to capture.

"I find landscapes that I find interesting and appealing and set up my easel outside and just begin painting. A lot of local people would recognise some of the more popular areas I have painted."

Popular local landmarks and scenes that Daniel has replicated include Tulketh Mill, Haslam Park and Preston Docks, but there are many more showcased on his website.

Oil painter Daniel will showcase 40 pieces of his work at the Larder cafe later this month

The Larder is a cafe and social enterprise hub in Preston City Centre, that champions local artists and creatives and will be hosting a total of 40 pieces of Daniel's oil paintings for eight weeks.

At a time when the arts have suffered, Daniel said the introduction of art exhibitions for local artists is welcomed.

He added: “I have about 25 local paintings to be displayed but will add a further 15 to the exhibition whilst it is up and running which will be up around the cafe for people to enjoy.

The artist often captures popular local landscapes, such as Tulketh Mill seen here

“I really got back into painting in lockdown, it forced me to go out and find new exciting landscapes to capture. I like to do a range of things, from rural landscapes to busy looking street scenes or random things like shopping centres or empty car parks.

"The Larder does a lot of great work with the community and with the Harris closing, the city needs more places that champion artistry and promote the arts and creativity.”

The exhibition at the Lancaster Road cafe will open on August 21 and will showcase a range of local landscapes for eight weeks.

More information about his work is available at his website at dsharplesart.com or his official Facebook page.

Other local scenes include Preston Docks

