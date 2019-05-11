Power cut hits more than 40 properties in Bamber Bridge

Have your say

Almost 50 properties in the Bamber Bridge area are without power.

Some 40 customers near the Walton Summit Centre have been without power since 7.54am.

Electricity North West staff are on site, with power estimated to be restored by 2.38pm.

Lights are out at a further seven properties in the Brindle Road and Collins Road area of Bamber Bridge, with power loss first reported at 9.46am.

An estimated restoration time of 5.06pm has been issued by Electricity North West.

The following post codes are affected:

PR5 6AY, PR5 8JA, PR5 8JB, PR5 8JD, PR5 8JE, PR6 7EJ, PR5 6NU, PR5 6RS