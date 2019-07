Have your say

A power cut in Preston has left 146 properties without power on Wednesday morning (July 31, 2019).

Some customers have been without power since the problem was first reported at 6am.

Electricity North West staff are on site, with power estimated to be restored by 11am.

These are the post codes that are currently affected:

PR3 6BN, PR3 6AX, PR3 6SR, PR3 6BP, PR3 6AY, PR3 6BA, PR3 0LE, PR3 6SN, PR3 6SQ, PR3 6SS

