Poundland open new Pep&Co budget clothing store in Preston

Poundland has opened a new store in Preston, bringing its in-house Pep&Co budget clothing range to the outskirts of the city.

The retailer, which has around 850 stores across the UK and Ireland - including one in the Fishergate Centre - has opened up on the Deepdale Retail Park on Blackpool Road.

The new store is part of Poundland’s plan to ramp up competition on cut-price rivals like Primark.

The Pep&Co brand was introduced to 300 of Poundland’s stores last year. Now the company is rolling out the range to another 500, including new outlets like Deepdale.

Pep&Co was only launched in 2018 in a bid to give the retailer a bigger slice of the discount pie which is dominated by the likes of Primark, Matalan and the clothing ranges of supermarket chains like Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Poundland’s stores in the North West include Chorley, Accrington, Burnley, Wigan, Cleveleys and three in Blackpool.