Police issue images of three men after spate of bike thefts on White Lund in Morecambe

Police are appealing for help after a series of bike thefts on White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe.

Officers have released images of three men they wish to speak to after a series of thefts and attempted thefts of bikes in the area of Northgate/Ovangle Road on Thursday August 8.

One of the men police wish to speak to in connection with a series of bike thefts and attempted thefts on White Lund.

Police received a number of calls from businesses saying they had disturbed three young men stealing or attempting to steal bikes from their staff storage sheds.

Some of the bikes were insecure while others had been removed using bolt croppers.

The offenders were not put off by staff members shouting at them or highlighting the fact they were being recorded.

The images show one of the stolen bikes together with the men police want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

Do you know these males? Have you seen this bike since it was stolen?

If you have any information that may help with the investigation please contact PC 3399 Dyson via email 3399@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, 101 or http://socsi.in/yfVHe using the ‘contact an officer’ form.

Police would also like to remind cyclists of the importance of using a high quality cycle lock.

A spokesman said: “Whilst traditional cable locks may seem a suitable deterrent, incidents like these highlight the ease with which some of these can be removed using bolt croppers.

One of the bikes stolen from White Lund.

“D Locks/U Locks are harder to remove and provide higher levels of security for your bike.”

When applying the locks remember the following:

*Apply the lock to an immovable object

*Always lock the frame (not just the wheel) to the immovable object

*Keep the lock as far from the ground as possible

*Avoid locking around the top tube

*Make the lock as difficult to access as possible

*Fill as much of the U as possible

*Where possible, secure your bike in an area with high footfall/CCTV