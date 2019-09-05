Plans submitted to convert former Preston convenience store into place of worship

A church looks set to be given formal approval to convert a former convenience store in Preston into a place of worship.

A retrospective application by the Great Open Doors Tabernacle to conduct services at the premises in Moor Lane (inset)has been recommended for approval by city council planning officers. The property, a former One Stop Shop in an area of student accommodation, has been empty for some time.

In the application by Pastor Joseph Adoghe the church says it does not intend to make external alterations, other than signage giving details of services.

The Great Open Doors Tabernacle (GODTAB) has been based in Brook Street, Preston, where it runs a young people’s service.

It is one of around 850 parishes in the UK of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) which was founded in Nigeria in 1952.

The RCCG also has another church in Preston - the Haven of Rest in Oakham Court, Avenham - and operates the Lifted Generation Church in Walton-le-Dale and the Reheboth Christian Centre in Chorley.

The Moor Lane application says the premises will hold services at weekends and also be used for parish business during the week, including “social purposes.”