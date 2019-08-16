Plans for new bar at Leyland Sports Association look set for knock back

Ambitious plans to transform a sports and social clubhouse into a bar look set to be knocked back.

The Leyland Sports Association has launched plans to change its existing social centre off Thurston Road into a bar.

An overview of Leyland Sports Association

But the plans across from the home of the Lancashire FA, which would see the bar open from 11am until midnight every day, looks set to be rejected by South Ribble Council’s planning committee when it meets on Wednesday evening (August 21).

In meeting notes, planning officers note that while there is “little doubt” the proposal is in a sustainable location, it is “likely to result in increased noise and activity to a site where previously there has been little noise other than that from sports activity”.

It adds that a noise management plan submitted by the sports organisation lacks detail.

However, if the committee is minded to approve the plan, it is recommended that it is only granted for one year as requested by the council’s Environmental Health team.

In a supporting statement to the council, a spokesman from the sports club said: “There are a number of bars within the Leyland area and we feel our proposal would blend in well.

"We anticipate that proposed bar will be of a high standard and will be a modern fit out throughout. Lighting is planned be provided to the building frontage, circulation route to the car park and the car park itself, as is a clear, recordable, CCTV system."

If approved the clubhouse is set to be expanded on the side and front from a current floor space of 96 square metres to 114 square metres.

The sports club has five netball courts and two unused bowling greens.

It hopes that the bar could help finance future expansion of the sports club.