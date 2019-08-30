Plans for 97 homes in Broughton back on the table

Councillors will be asked to give the green light to designs for a 97-house development in Broughton, despite having thrown out the idea three years ago.

Plans have been lodged with Preston City Council for the homes on land in Sandy Gate Lane even though locals have raised major concerns.

An original application for the scheme was refused in 2016, but developers overturned it on appeal last year. Now the full application is to go before the authority’s planning committee in the next few weeks.

Applicants Watkin Jones from North Wales say they have been in “extensive” discussions with council officers and have revised the scheme to address some of the concerns raised.

During a consultation exercise - which included “reaching out” to Broughton Parish Council - residents highlighted worries over construction traffic, parking outside the local school, the condition of Sandy Gate Lane, site access, flooding, housing mix and affordable housing.