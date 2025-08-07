Perfect Recruitment has launched a Golden Ticket Silent Auction to raise vital funds for the Natalie Kate Moss Trust, in support of life-saving research and recovery for those affected by brain haemorrhages.

Perfect Recruitment Launches Charity Auction to Support Brain Haemorrhage Research

This meaningful initiative comes in the lead-up to the prestigious Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), taking place on 26th September, where one lucky highest bidder will win an unforgettable VIP experience — all while supporting a cause that changes lives.

Win a night at the Evas

The Golden Ticket prize includes:

🏨 An overnight stay with breakfast at Holiday Inn Blackpool

at 🚐 T ransport from the hotel to the EVA Awards venue

from the hotel to the EVA Awards venue 🥂 Drinks on the table

🍽️ A three-course awards dinner

💃 A seat with the Perfect Recruitment team for an inspiring night of celebration and empowerment

All proceeds raised will go directly to the Natalie Kate Moss Trust, which funds innovative research and recovery programmes for brain haemorrhages — a condition that devastates lives without warning. The charity was founded in memory of Natalie Kate Moss, who tragically passed away from a brain haemorrhage at just 26 years old.

“Brain haemorrhages can strike without warning and tear families apart. We’ve seen frist hand and personally and professionally that this can affect anyone. That’s why we are proud to stand with the Natalie Kate Moss Trust and use our platform to help raise awareness and funding,” said Lisa Brady, Director of Perfect Recruitment.

How to Enter the Silent Auction

To bid, simply send a private message to Perfect Recruitment email, Facebook or Instagram with your auction amount.

Bidding closes on Tuesday 3rd September at 5PM.

The highest bidder will win the full Golden Ticket experience.

This initiative is being supported by Fiona Moss, who is actively championing the Trust’s mission and helping bring attention to the vital work they do.

Gratitude for Our Supporters

We are incredibly grateful to Holiday Inn Blackpool for supporting this campaign and generously providing the overnight accommodation that forms part of the Golden Ticket experience.

Our sincere thanks also go to the Enterprise Vision Awards for their ongoing support behind the scenes, and to the fantastic team at Property World in Kirkham, who have kindly donated their time to support us with our social media campaign and raise awareness for this cause.

Join us in making a difference. Bid, share, and support a night that means more than just sparkle — it’s about saving lives.