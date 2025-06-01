Penwortham hostelry wins top real ale award

The local branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has announced that the Sir Tom Finney pub has been named their Summer Pub of the Season.

This year has already been a landmark year for the pub since it celebrated the 50th anniversary of its opening in 1975, when none other than Tom Finney himself officiated supported by the then manager of Preston North End, Bobby Charlton — two of the true greats of English football.

The pub is run by Jen Williams who is fittingly a keen PNE supporter. She had worked as a bar manager locally, but as a local resident was delighted to take over the reins at the pub in April 2023. Since then she has made great strides to integrate the pub into the life of the local community. The first very visible signs were the creation of the two eye catching murals of Sir Tom outside the pub.

Regular activities now include regular quiz and bingo nights and live entertainment as well as two pool teams. It also seems very appropriate that Jen arranges regular ‘Finney Away Days’ for PNE matches. Jen is very appreciative of her ‘incredible team of staff’ and with ongoing fundraising for local good causes.

Sir Tom mural at the pub which bears his name.

Finally, it will be no surprise to learn that the pub is well known for serving excellent cask real ale with a constantly changing choice.

Adrian Smith, Chairman of the Central Lancashire branch of CAMRA said, “The Sir Tom Finney is a very worthy winner of this award. In just over two years at the helm Jen Williams has made a real difference.

"Her pub not only serves a changing range of very good cask ales she and her team have also placed her pub at the heart of the local community. We believe that being named as our Summer Pub of the Season is an appropriate recognition of everything she has achieved”.

The CAMRA Central Lancashire branch will be holding a social at the pub on Thursday July 24th when the Pub of The Season certificate will be presented.