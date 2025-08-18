Pendle business Engineering and Foundry Supplies Invests in Industry-Leading Mimaki TxF300-75 to Boost Garment Print Capacity and Quality
The Mimaki TxF300-75 is a next-generation DTF solution designed for increased productivity and print precision. With faster throughput, advanced ink stability, and the ability to handle a variety of textiles, the new printer enables Engineering and Foundry Supplies to meet growing demand for branded workwear and custom garments—particularly within the manufacturing and engineering sectors.
“This addition allows us to handle larger orders with faster turnaround times, without compromising on the quality our customers expect,” said Stephen Frost, Director at Engineering and Foundry Supplies. “We’re constantly evolving to support the needs of our clients in manufacturing, engineering, and commercial sectors, and this new printer ensures we’re equipped for the future.”
The TxF300-75 is known for its reliable operation, reduced maintenance requirements, and excellent print consistency—qualities that directly benefit customers who rely on precision and durability in their branded clothing and workwear.
As demand continues to grow for custom-printed garments that reflect company branding and meet health and safety standards, Engineering and Foundry Supplies are staying ahead of the curve through investment in advanced technology.
For more information or to enquire about garment printing and embroidery services, please contact us via our website at www.ef-supplies.co.uk.