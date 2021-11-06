Owners of popular Lime Bar look to open new premises in Longton - but say it will offer something "completely different"

Bar Lounge Venues Ltd - the parent company of Penwortham' s popular Lime Bar - have made an application to change the use of two vacant units at 2-6 Chapel Lane.

The premises - formerly a YMCA charity shop and a cafe - have been empty for months, and it is intended to keep the units separate, each serving a different market. Ideas around a craft beer and fine wine venue and a separate, more food-led enterprise next door have been mooted, with the group keen to stress it would not be 'Lime Bar mark two'.

Should plans for a change of use be granted by South Ribble Council, it is hoped that work can begin early next year, and between 15 and 20 new jobs will be created.

The empty units in Chapel Lane, Longton

A spokesman for Bar Lounge Venues Ltd, said: "We hope everything goes through; we think this would be a great addition to the village, offering something different and also complimenting what's already available.

"There's hopefully going to be two different styles, two different elements to attact mid-week and weekend customers."

A planning statement submitted to the council states: "The proposed scheme will improve the street scene along Churchside, with a much- improved new frontage and outside seating area.

"With grey aluminium windows and door and a new clad canopy with cedar composite cladding will create a fresh and contemporary look that is much needed along this section of Churchside, Chapel Lane and Liverpool Road and its local shopping centre.

"This high-class bar will also fill another empty shop space, which is becoming an all too common sight along Longton’s high streets."

It is proposed that the existing access to the units will not change. All deliveries to the proposed bar and existing shops will be made from the side of the building on School Lane and will not be any higher volume to the buildings previous usage.

The plans come as Bar Lounge Venues Ltd prepares to open Lime Bar Lounge Hesketh Bank, in Station Road, Hesketh Bank. Renovation and refitting work is currently taking place with an opening scheduled for before Christmas.