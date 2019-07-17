Owner of G.O.S Heating in Preston celebrates his 30th birthday by holding a party for his employees - and raising funds for The Space Centre in Ashton

A businessman marked his 30th birthday in style, with a big fun day for his employees, family and friends, to raise funds for a charity close to his heart.

Alex Jackson, who runs G.O.S Heating with his parents Janet and Peter, organised the party, raising £1,800 for The Space Centre, in Ashton.

Guests had fun on the water slides and bucking bronco during the day, and the party continued with singing and a barbecue.

The family has been a big supporter of the charity after Alex’s sister, Amber, attended the centre before she died in 2004.

Peter said: “Our daughter, Amber, had learning difficulties and we used to go to the Space Centre. She passed away when she was 13 after an epileptic fit. From then on, every year, we do a bit of fund-raising.

“We have done it for Pear Tree School in the past, where Amber attended and then we wanted to help The Space Centre. Every year, we hold a family fun day within the company. This year was Alex’s 30th so to get more people involved we had the fun day and in the evening, Alex’s friends came.

“The fun day brings the company together, with their children and everyone has a nice time.”



Families having fun