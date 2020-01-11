Overhaul of Lostock Hall shop and garage site motors on

The major redevelopment of a garage and shop site has moved closer after planning permission was approved.

Last week South Ribble Borough Council agreed revisions to plans for a new Spar shop and fuel filling station at Lansdown Garage on the junction of Brownedge Road and Todd Lane South.

A garage and Spar shop had stood on the site for many years, but landlord James Hall and Co demolished the property, including car sales garage Quality Cares UK, after being granted permission in 2017. At the time, they said they wanted to create a modern and more efficient store with better access.

Since then, the site has remained empty, with one neighbour writing to the council stating: “The store has been greatly missed since it was closed and demolished.”

Approval for a new development was given in 2018, but later alterations were mooted and have only just been passed.

Changes include a redesign removing the first floor and creating a new concessions counter.

In a statement to planning bosses, the agent for James Hall and Co said: “This results in the building having a slightly larger increase in footprint and also an increase of retail floor space of approximately 20sqm.

“The building has also changed shape from a rectangular shape to a triangular shape building which is now located in the south western corner of the site.”

The number of petrol pumps has been reduced to two double-sided pumps accommodating four vehicles at a time. There will be nine parking spaces, the majority of which to be located to the front of the store.

James Hall and Co were contacted for comment, but were unavailable.