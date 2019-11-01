One-off Christmas gifts available as Preston's Harris Museum opens its doors to local artists and creators

One-of-a-kind gifts will be available to buy when Preston’s Harris Museum and Art Gallery hosts a Christmas Fair.

A collection of local artists and makers will be setting up shop inside the historic building between 11am and 5pm on Saturday, November 30 and also Sunday, December 1.

It is the first time the museum has organised the fair itself, having previously been put on by marketplace Etsy.

The Harris Christmas Fair isn’t the only place in the city centre to visit in the run up to the festive period for unique products.

A Christmas Artisan Market runs from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, November 30 at Fishergate Shopping Centre, and Baluga Bar in the Miller Arcade is also holding its own Christmas Market, featuring 25 stalls from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, December 7.

On Saturday, December 14, the monthly Preston Makers Market will run on the Flag Market from 10am to 4pm, featuring a selection of local artists and creators.