The multi-million-pound regeneration plan for the wider Trafford area was met with great excitement as well as skepticism among local businesses and residents. The proposals recently gained government backing and though the details of this are still nebulous at this stage, it’s speculated that the project could generate around 48,000 new jobs and inject £4.2 billion into the local economy.

Manchester United is working alongside Trafford Council and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority to develop plans for the Old Trafford area. While the stadium remains central to discussions, local authorities are aiming to use the project as the catalyst for broader economic and infrastructural developments.Tom Ralston, Managing Director at Ultra LEDs - prominent lighting solutions provider and one of the North of England's manufacturing powerhouses based in Trafford Park - has released commentary on the proposed Old Trafford redevelopment project.

"It’s crucial that this development truly benefits the Trafford and wider Manchester community. We want to ensure that local residents aren’t priced out of the housing market and that this doesn’t become a project solely for commercial gain, essentially just another stadium expansion and luxury flats. Our focus remains on inclusive growth of the existing community - supporting both businesses and residents."

Weighing in on the the opportunities Ralston added:

"We at Ultra LEDs welcome the investment in Manchester's regeneration. We believe that better transport links and infrastructure will bring wider benefits to businesses across the region, creating a more dynamic and connected economic landscape and encouraging a growing talent pool."

The Old Trafford redevelopment comes as businesses across the North are increasingly looking to Manchester as a sort of Northern England’s Silicon Valley. With growing calls for the next Greater Manchester Mayor to accelerate the region’s tech economy, initiatives like the Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) are seen as crucial in shaping investment that benefits both businesses and communities. Tom Ralston, Managing Director of Ultra LEDs, echoes this sentiment adding:"

We are encouraged by the establishment of a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) to oversee the project. Observing the success of similar initiatives, such as locally in Stockport - developments driven by local priorities rather than dictated solely by Westminster, gives us confidence that this project can deliver real benefits for the community."

The proposed redevelopment of the Old Trafford stadium and the surrounding area keeps generating debate among the public and as discussions evolve and more flashed-out plans emerge, businesses in the area and across the North will be watching more closely.