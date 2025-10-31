North West business confidence rises, as more firms plan to hire

Business confidence in the North West rose by 30 points during October to 57%, according to the latest Business Barometer from Lloyds.

Companies in the North West reported higher confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, up 27 points at 71%. When taken alongside their optimism in the economy, up 34 points at 43%, this gives a headline confidence reading of 57% (vs. 27% in September).

A net balance of 65% of businesses in the region also expect to increase staff levels over the next year, up 40 points on last month.

Looking ahead to the next six months, North West businesses identified their top target areas for growth as introducing new technology, such as automation or AI (50%), evolving their offering with new products or services (47%) and investing in their team, for example through training (40%).

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Overall, UK business confidence climbed eight points in October to 50%.

Firms’ optimism in their own trading prospects rose 11 points to 62%, while their confidence in the wider economy climbed six points to 39%.

The North East and West Midlands were the joint-most confident of any UK nation or region in October (both 62%), followed by London (60%).

October saw the manufacturing sector’s confidence increase by 31 points to 62%, indicating stronger momentum in the sector. Retail firms also reported a rise in confidence, with the figure increasing by 13 points to 53%. Construction saw a confidence gain for the first time in five months, increasing 23 points to 58%. However, the service sector saw a decline for a third consecutive month, falling three points to 44%.

Chris Whittle, area director for the North West at Lloyds, said: “It’s great to see that the shorter days aren’t dampening spirits in the North West, with business confidence levels now back above the national average. And a rise in the number of firms planning to hire is a clear sign of long-term investment for growth.

“As firms press ahead with their plans, we’ll be ready with our on-the-ground support to help make their goals a reality.”

Hann-Ju Ho, Senior Economist, Lloyds Commercial Banking, said: “Business confidence has risen following a fall in September, with trading prospects and economic optimism nearing the levels reported in the summer. Pricing pressures appear to have eased but continue to be driven primarily by general inflation and rising input and staffing costs.

“Over the course of this year, firms have demonstrated their resilience by adapting to challenges, despite higher labour costs, by focusing on hiring and workforce development.”