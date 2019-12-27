New Year Honours for two hardworking Lancaster charity workers

Two Lancaster people who have devoted their lives to helping others have been rewarded with a MBE in the New Year Honours.

Barrie Wells will receive his medal for services to seriously ill children while Carolyn Murray was honoured for services to education in South Sudan.

Barrie, 79, who lives in Slyne, is the founder and chair of the Barrie Wells Trust, a charitable organisation set up in 2008 which aims to further the care, relief and convalescence of seriously ill and disabled children and their families.

Barrie is the sole funder of his charity and has personally donated more than £3m to date.

He has funded Olympic athletes including Jessica Ennis-Hill, Beth Tweddle and Katarina Johnson Thompson, who is now patron of the trust.

In return, the athletes deliver workshops through Barrie’s Athletes4Schools scheme, which 35,000 schoolchildren throughout the UK have attended.

In 2010 Barrie launched Box4Kids, which enables seriously ill children to enjoy a VIP experience in executive boxes at sports and entertainment venues.

More than 9,500 very poorly children and their guests have been able to have once in a lifetime experiences at more than 100 venues across the UK.

Barrie has built a network of 93 hospitals across the UK who nominate deserving children.

He has also created a pool of 50 people at local levels who volunteer their time to host the events.

Carolyn, 63, is the founder of Immanuel Kindergarten Charity, which was set up in 2006 to improve the educational opportunities for the local children and to help rebuild a kindergarten and primary school in Yei, South Sudan, after the war.

Carolyn helped to resource the school so that young children could learn to read, write and learn maths, which allows them to get into upper primary and secondary schools to continue their education.

By 2009 IMK had raised £30,000 and was able to build a larger school to replace the original school.

IMK raised further funds to build a clean drinking water well, and an extra hall has been built to provide a dining hall, additional teaching space and is available for local villagers to rent and use for meetings and events.

The school, which originally taught 50 students, now has more than 350 students.

Carolyn has made numerous self-funded visits to Yei to oversee the projects.

She also set up an early years training programme event for staff from 11 Yei schools who then delivered it to other teachers.

She works to raise funds, organise sponsored skydives, swim marathons, bake sales and more.