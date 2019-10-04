New tenpin bowling plan for Preston's Capitol Centre - eight years after Megabowl closed

Tenpin bowling could be making a return to Walton-le-Dale's Capitol Centre, if plans strike the right note.

Eight years after Megabowl closed on the complex to make way for a Waitrose supermarket, the company - now called Tenpin - are looking to open a 21-lane facility in the former Fabb Sofa shop, in Unit 7B.

Megabowl at the Capitol Centre, which made way for a Waitrose supermarket in 2011



An application to facilitate the opening has been made to South Ribble Borough Council by the Royal London UK Real Estate Fund, which is the freehold owner.



Although the application is for a change of use to a tenpin bowling centre, Royal London also want to safeguard the possibility of reverting back to retail in the future, and thus are seeking to change the use of the unit from A1 retail to class D2 and/or class A1 retail.



Royal London’s agent said: “The proposals can bring forward a number of benefits, including by occupying what would otherwise by a vacant unit, by increasing provision of leisure facilities to the local residents and through the provision of jobs.”



Tenpin declined to comment on the proposals when approached by the Post.



Unit 7B has been vacant since June 2018 when Fabb Sofas moved out. For many years it was occupied by Tesco Home Plus, which ceased trading in May 2015.